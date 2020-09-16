Global Hexamethylene Diamine (HMDA) Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Hexamethylene Diamine (HMDA) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Hexamethylene diamine is produced using adiponitrile by various methods. Hexamethylene diamine market segmented according to the applications such as nylon 6,6 fibers, nylon 6,6 engineering plastic and others. Nylon 6,6 fibers application is a major application of hexamethylene diamine owing to increasing demand for nylon 6,6 fibers in the automotive sector. More than 90% of the hexamethylene diamine is consumed for the production of nylon 6, 6. The companies are focusing on developing innovative and cost-effective bio-based technologies for hexamethylene diamine production due to the rising demand for bio-based nylon resins.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Hexamethylene Diamine (HMDA) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Hexamethylene Diamine (HMDA) Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application and End Use Industries

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



