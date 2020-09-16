Global High Performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global High Performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market Study Report and Market Model.



Global high performance anticorrosion coatings market is driven by the Asia-Pacific region on account of strong demand in China, Japan, South Korea and other Asian countries. Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 60% of the global high performance anticorrosion coatings market and expected to increase its share in the forecast period. China accounts for 30-35% of the global demand for high performance anticorrosion coatings.



- Global High Performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market, By Type

- Epoxy

- Urethane

- Ethyl Silicate

- Acrylic

- Vinyl

- Global High Performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

- Chemical Plants

- Oil Refineries

- Paper & Pulp

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- High Performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- High Performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Types and End Use Industries

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



High performance coatings are applied mainly to protect surfaces of processing equipments, pipes, tanks, storage vessels, metals and concrete structures from exposure to the corrosive environment. High performance anticorrosion coatings market is segmented mainly according to type and application. Types of high performance anticorrosion coatings include epoxy, urethane, ethyl silicate, acrylic, vinyl and others. Epoxy is the largest type of high performance anticorrosion coatings and it accounts for more than 50% of the global consumption owing to excellent chemical resistance properties. Urethane is the second-largest type of high performance anticorrosion coatings accounts for around 15% of the global demand.



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com