High-performance coatings are protective coatings with superior performance that help extend the surface life of various structures, usually machinery and industrial equipment. The advantages of high-performance coatings over other conventional coatings include enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, higher aesthetic appeal, stain resistance, lower VOC content, and strong repellence to abrasion and toxic chemicals.



Market Drivers



The global high-performance coatings market is estimated to garner up to USD 131.17 billion over the projected timespan (2020-2027), at an impressive CAGR of 4.9%. The global market growth is primarily driven by the fast-paced industrialization and urbanization, increasing government focus to develop bio-based, environmentally sustainable additives and binders for paints & coatings, burgeoning use in the buildings & construction sector, and the introduction of strict government norms against VOC emissions. The other significant parameters contributing to market growth include the widespread use across the automotive & transport industry, rising trend of buying high-end luxury vehicles, higher disposable incomes of people, and the soaring demand for water-based coatings due to their robust thermal and chemical resistance. Epoxy coatings find extensive application in the construction of residential and commercial buildings for their superior finish and gloss.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the High Performance Coatings business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global High Performance Coatings market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Daikin Industries Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Akzo Nobel NV, Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc., Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Endura Coatings LLC, AFT Fluorotec Ltd., Hempel Group, and The Chemours Company, among others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Epoxy



· Silicon



· Polyester



· Acrylic



· Alkyd



· Polyurethane



· Fluoropolymer



· Other



Coating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Water-based



· Powder-based



· Solvent-based



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Industrial



· Building and Construction



· Aerospace and Defense



· Automotive and Transportation



· Marine



· Others



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the High Performance Coatings market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific is touted as the most dominant region in this industry. Rapidly increasing construction activities, especially in the developing economies like India, Singapore, and Malaysia, the expanding residential and commercial sectors, fast-paced globalization, the booming tourism and hospitality sectors, and the escalating use of high-performance paints & coatings by automotive OEMs are the crucial factors spurring market growth in this region. The North American and European markets are anticipated to grow considerably in the future, owing to the regions' vast automobile sectors.



