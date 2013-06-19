Global High Performance Computing Market to 2015: Latest Industry Size Research Report Available at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Global High Performance Computing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.17 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for supercomputers. The Global High Performance Computing market has also been witnessing the emergence of big data. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-high-performance-computing-market-2011-2015-report.html



Global High Performance Computing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global High Performance Computing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hewlett-Packard Co., Dell Inc., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., Cray Inc., Silicon Graphics International Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Appro Inc., Altair Inc., and NEC Corp.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=150116&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Visit@ http://marketresearchsurvey.wordpress.com/

Visit@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/