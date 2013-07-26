Global High-Performance Computing Server Market to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on Global High-performance Computing Server Market 2012-2016. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the High-performance Computing Server Market.



Global High-performance Computing Server market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in big data. The Global High-performance Computing Server market has also been witnessing the high growth of the Global HPC Storage market. However, the increase in the complexities in advanced HPC clusters could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report with TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-high-performance-computing-server-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global High-performance Computing Server Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global High-performance Computing Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co. and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Inc., Appro Inc., Cray Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corp. and Silicon Graphics International Corp.



Browse Blog @ http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com/



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Browse latest published Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Related Reports



Solid State Thin Film Battery, Printed Battery, and Smarter Computing Market

Solid State thin film battery markets at $137.6 million in 2011 are anticipated to reach $3.9 billion in 2018. Market growth comes in large part from development of a new market for solar and renewable energy as a storage device for these intermittent power sources. Stationary fuel cells will complement the solid state batteries by providing campus and substation storage of renewable energy as hydrogen. Electric vehicles promise to use solid state batteries to be a significant source of renewable solar and wind energy storage as well as personal transport. Solid state thin film battery market segments include RFID, medical, remote sensor, and electric vehicle batteries. Forecasts differ by segment depending on the relative maturity of the technology for each segment. The smaller batteries are beginning to be shipped in production quantities. The larger electric vehicle EV batteries await further technology development. View Full Report with TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/solid-state-thin-film-battery-printed-battery-and-smarter-computing-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2012-to-2018-report.html



Natural Language Computer Assisted Coding and SOA Healthcare Application Market



According to CMS, ICD-10 will facilitate better analysis of disease patterns, severity and treatment outcomes, and support health care quality improvement efforts. vastly expanded code sets increase the time required to process documentation and the potential for errors, which lead to rejected claims and higher administrative costs. Markets at $150 million in 2010 are anticipated to reach $2.6 billion by 2016. This growth comes as the electronic patient record is adopted worldwide and as automated process works in combination with sophisticated medical testing and imaging to provide superior, and less expensive healthcare delivery. For More Info - http://www.researchmoz.us/natural-language-computer-assisted-coding-and-soa-healthcare-application-market-strategies-shares-and-forecasts-worldwide-2010-2016-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:



Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales(at)researchmoz(dot)us

Browse Blog @ http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com/