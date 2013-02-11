Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools Market 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools market to grow at a CAGR of 10.13 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to develop superior-quality products. The Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools market has also been witnessing a reduction in the cost of high speed steel (HSS) metal-cutting tools. However, the increase in preference for carbide metal-cutting tools could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OSG Corp., and Sandvik AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aloris Tool Technology AB, Bohler Uddeholm Corp., Erasteel SAS, Nippon Koshuha Steel Group, Tiangong International, and Kennametal.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

