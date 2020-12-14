New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The Global High-Temperature Composite Resin Market size is forecast to reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2027 from USD 0.89 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.9% through the forecast period. The market demand is driven by a rise in space exploration activities and an extensive product application in the transportation, aerospace & defense sector. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global High-Temperature Composite Resin market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the High-Temperature Composite Resin market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global High-Temperature Composite Resin Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global High-Temperature Composite Resin market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global High-Temperature Composite Resin market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global High-Temperature Composite Resin market. The global High-Temperature Composite Resin market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global High-Temperature Composite Resin market are:



Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Hexion Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, DIC Corporation, Lonza AG, Arkema S.A., Nexam Chemical Holding AB, and Ube Industries, Ltd



Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyimide

BMI

Epoxy

Phenolic

Thermoplastic

Cyanate Ester

Others



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Lay-up

Compression molding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Others



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



