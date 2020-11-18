Global High Voltage Cables Market Latest Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Major Segments and Key Manufacturers Revenue Forecast

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The global high voltage cables market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



For more information, View Summary @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/high-voltage-cable-market-100794



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other high voltage cables market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



List of the major companies that are present in the global high voltage cable market are:



Prysmian Group

ABB Group

Cable Corporation of India

General Electric

Jiangnan Groups Ltd.

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric

LS Cable & System

Furukama Electric Groups

Southwire

Walsin Lihwa

Far East Cable Co. Ltd.

Polycab

Pfisterer



"Rising Investment in Power Transmission Will Boost Growth in Asia Pacific"



The high voltage cable market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing government investments in infrastructure development for power transmission. North America is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the implementation of stringent policies to curb the carbon emission. Rising investment in infrastructure development for renewable power generation such as solar, wind, and others will also boost growth in the region. In Europe, the government is focusing on the establishment of the underground high power cable to protect from a power outage during snowfall and storm. Robust in manufacturing and construction activities and growth in investment in renewable energy which tends to drive the demand for high voltage cables in Europe. In Latin America, Events such as FIFA world cup, which was held in Brazil. There was a massive construction for electrification, as it requires high voltage cables. This factor is expected to favor growth in Latin America.



Regional Analysis for High Voltage Cables Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Contents for High Voltage Cables Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key High Voltage Cables Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global High Voltage Cables Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion