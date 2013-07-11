Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global High Voltage Switchgear for AC Transmission System Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global High Voltage Switchgear for AC Transmission System market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid global industrialization. The market has also been witnessing an increased steady adoption of innovative high voltage switchgear from conventional high voltage switchgear. However, the declining profit margin of vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global High Voltage Switchgear for AC Transmission System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global High Voltage Switchgear for AC Transmission System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, and Siemens AG.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Eaton Corp., Hyosung Corp., GE Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OJSC Power Machines, and Xian XD switchgear Electric Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



