Global Higher Linear Alpha Olefins (HLAO) Market Study Report 2014-2030

The global demand for total higher LAOs has growing by more than 3% over the previous year demand. It has almost grown by almost 1.2 from 2014 onwards. The overall demand witnessed an aggregate average growth rate of 3.0% in this time period, mainly supported by the strong demand from surfactant & detergent, lubricants and oil-filed chemicals.



In case of HLAOs, the percentage in the overall LAOs demand has decreased mainly because of the higher demand of butene-1, hexene-1 and octene-1 from polyethylene applications. The HLAOs find applications in production of lubricants and detergent alcohols but are not used as co-monomers for polyethylene. In the forecasted years, it is estimated that the share of HLAOs will reduce further while that of hexene-1 is expected to rise till the end of forecast period till 2030. The operating rates of the full range plants decide the operating rate of the HLAOs as well. Depending on the technology HLAOs are produced in each of the full range LAO plants. The major fraction 1-hexene plants also produce very small amount of higher LAOs, especially C20+.



- Global Higher Linear Alpha Olefins Market, By Application

- Lubricants

- Fine Chemicals

- Surfactants & Detergents

- Polybutene

- Oil Field Chemicals

- Additives

- Alkylates

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- HLAO Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- HLAO Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



