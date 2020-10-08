Global Hip Replacement Implants Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Growth and Forecast 2018-2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global hip replacement implants market. Increase in patient population, rise in the prevalence of hip-related disorders, increase in per capita health care expenditure, improvement in health care infrastructure, and rise in the number of contractual agreements and acquisitions by manufacturers are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.



The global hip replacement implants market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, material, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hip replacement implants market.



Request Brochure for Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1901



Global Hip Replacement Implants Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



The global hip replacement implants market was valued at approximately US$ 7.0 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 3.5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach a value of approximately US$ 9.0 Bn by 2026. The global hip replacement implants market is driven by a rise in demand for hip replacement procedures, increase in government expenditure for the advancement of health care, rise in the incidence of trauma/accidental injuries, and increase in the prevalence of hip-related disorders. Furthermore, the global demand for hip replacement is increasing primarily due to a rise in clinical education among patients, increase in demand for hip replacement implants from the geriatric population, and rise in the prevalence of obesity and arthritis. Demand for new hip surgeries has significantly increased in the U.S. from 89,919 surgeries in 2004 to 122,154 in 2015.



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Hip Replacement Implants Market –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1901



The global hip replacement implants market was valued at approximately US$ 7.0 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 3.5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach a value of approximately US$ 9.0 Bn by 2026. The global hip replacement implants market is driven by a rise in demand for hip replacement procedures, increase in government expenditure for the advancement of health care, rise in the incidence of trauma/accidental injuries, and increase in the prevalence of hip-related disorders. Furthermore, the global demand for hip replacement is increasing primarily due to a rise in clinical education among patients, increase in demand for hip replacement implants from the geriatric population, and rise in the prevalence of obesity and arthritis. Demand for new hip surgeries has significantly increased in the U.S. from 89,919 surgeries in 2004 to 122,154 in 2015.



Global Hip Replacement Implants Market: Companies Mentioned:



Major players operating in the global hip replacement implants market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Exactech Inc., OMNIlife Science Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and DJO Global Inc. An increase in mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and strategic collaborations between major companies and governing authorities is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2011, MicroPort Scientific acquired Suzhou BEST Orthopedics Corporation, a manufacturer and marketer of orthopedic implants and related medical instruments.