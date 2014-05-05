Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About HIV-AIDS Testing

AIDS is a condition caused due to the gradual weakening of the human body's immune system. This weakening is caused by a virus called HIV, which attacks the body's white blood cells, specifically a subset called CD4 or helper T cells. AIDS/HIV testing devices are medical devices that are used to determine the presence of HIV in human blood. A number of testing devices are available including the HIV antibody test, the Antigen (P24) test, and the PCR test.

Analysts forecast the Global HIV-AIDS Testing market will grow at a CAGR of 5.43 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global HIV-AIDS Testing market can be divided into three segments: HIV-AIDS Screening Assays, HIV-AIDS Confirmatory Assays, and HIV-AIDS Monitoring Assays.

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global HIV-AIDS Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



bioMerieux SA

Calypte Biomedical Corp.

Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.

Medical Services International Inc.

MedMira Laboratories Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Market Driver

Increase in Number of People Prone to HIV/AIDS.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Intense Competition among Vendors.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Adoption of AIDS/HIV Workplace Policies by Companies.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,Hologic Inc.,Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.,Roche Diagnostics,Siemens Healthcare DiagnosticsInc.,bioMerieux SA,Calypte Biomedical Corp.,Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.,Medical Services International Inc.,MedMira LaboratoriesInc.,OraSure Technologies Inc.,Quest Diagnostics Inc.,Trinity Biotech plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153536/global-hiv-aids-testing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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