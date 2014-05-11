Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Research 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.AIDS is a condition caused due to the gradual weakening of the human body’s immune system. This weakening is caused by a virus called HIV, which attacks the body’s white blood cells, specifically a subset called CD4 or helper T cells. AIDS/HIV testing devices are medical devices that are used to determine the presence of HIV in human blood. A number of testing devices are available including the HIV antibody test, the Antigen (P24) test, and the PCR test.



Analysts forecast the Global HIV-AIDS Testing market will grow at a CAGR of 5.43 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Global HIV-AIDS Testing market can be divided into three segments: HIV-AIDS Screening Assays, HIV-AIDS Confirmatory Assays, and HIV-AIDS Monitoring Assays.



Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global HIV-AIDS Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Abbott Laboratories

- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

- Hologic Inc.

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

- Roche Diagnostics

- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- bioMerieux SA

- Calypte Biomedical Corp.

- Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.

- Medical Services International Inc.

- MedMira Laboratories Inc.

- OraSure Technologies Inc.

- Quest Diagnostics Inc.

- Trinity Biotech plc



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Market Driver

- Increase in Number of People Prone to HIV/AIDS.



Market Challenge

- Intense Competition among Vendors.



Market Trend

- Adoption of AIDS/HIV Workplace Policies by Companies.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?