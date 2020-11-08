Global HIV Drugs Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global HIV Drugs Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-hiv-drugs-market-assessment/



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global HIV drugs market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2028, at a promising CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028.



Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The virus damages the immune system and thus interferes with the body's ability to fight organisms that cause disease. HIV attacks immune cells specifically CD-4 cells and makes the body susceptible to infections and other diseases.



AIDS is a life-threatening and chronic disease that can be transmitted from one person to another through various routes including sexual intercourse, direct injection with HIV-contaminated drugs, needles, syringes, blood or blood products, and from HIV-infected mother to fetus. As of now, no cure for AIDS, however antiretroviral regimens (ARVs) are recommended for patients with HIV as it can dramatically slow the disease progression as well as prevent other infections and complications.



Increasing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS across the world catalyzing the growth of the global HIV drugs market. According to UNAIDS, in 2019, the total number of patients with HIV/AIDS was around 38 million across the globe. The adult and children population was 36.2 and 1.8 million respectively.



Additionally, several initiatives undertaken by governments/associations/organizations in respective countries and globally to educate and raise awareness, availability of generic HIV drugs, and new drug development and regulatory approvals for HIV treatment are expected to further drive the market. For instance, in March 2020, ViiV Healthcare, the subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline received regulatory approval for its long-acting, regimen for the treatment of HIV; CABENUVA by Health Canada.



Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-hiv-drugs-market-assessment/

The HIV drugs market is fragmented with the presence of many players that operates in the local as well as international markets.



Global HIV drugs market report covers major players such as Gilead Sciences, ViiV Healthcare, Janssen, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, TaiMed Biologics, CytoDyn, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Cipla Limited, Daiichi Sankyo, Emcure, Hetero Drugs, and Mylan among others.



Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-hiv-drugs-market-assessment/



Market Segments

Global HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Product, 2018-2028

- Zolgensma

- Atripla

- Biktarvy

- Complera

- Delstrigo

- Descovy

- Dovato

- Genvoya

- Isentress

- Juluca

- Odefsey

- Stribild

- Symtuza

- Tivicay

- Triumeq

- Trogarzo

- Truvada

- Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine

- Fostemsavir

- Leronlimab

- Others



Global HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Region, 2018-2028

North America HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Europe HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2020-2028

Latin America HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global HIV Drugs market

- To receive industry overview and future trends HIV Drugs market

- To analyze the HIV Drugs market drivers and challenges

- To get information on HIV Drugs market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in HIV Drugs industry



For More Information @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-hiv-drugs-market-assessment/



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn @http://bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @http://bit.ly/2H9jnDZ