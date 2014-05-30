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Global HIV Infection Pipeline Analysis

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global HIV Infection Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering
The discovery of HIV virus, which causes AIDS, dates back to more than 30 years. Currently, there are more than 30 drugs in the market which have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of HIV infection. Consequent to the introduction of retrovirals in 1996, HIV is not considered to be a death sentence anymore. The advancements in this field have led to new drugs being produced which have been successful in improving the quality of life for HIV patients and prevented the virus from developing into AIDS. The rate of HIV infection and the number of deaths due to AIDS has been on a declining note at a positive rate across the globe. It has been estimated that the death rate reduced from 2.3 million in 2005 to 1.6 in 2012, with the rates for children being even much lower. A major cause for such drastic changes in the infection rates has been the improved access to antiretroviral drugs and therapy in recent years.

Global HIV Infection Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of HIV Infection. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various clinical development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the HIV Infection drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in clinical development phase are covered in Global HIV Infection Pipeline Analysis research report:

Drug Profile Overview

Alternate Names for Drug

Active Indication

Phase of Development

Mechanism of Action

Brand Name

Patent Information

Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation

Country for Clinical Trial

Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator

Administrative Route

Drug Class

ATC Codes

HIV Infection Drug Development by Clinical Phase:

Research: 31

Preclinical: 140

Phase-I: 53

Phase-I/II: 18

Phase-II: 39

Phase-III: 7

Preregistration: 2

Registered: 2

Marketed: 34

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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156609/global-hiv-infection-pipeline-analysis.html
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Friday, May 30, 2014 at 2:24 PM CDT - Permalink

 