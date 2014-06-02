Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Home Audio Device Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Home audio consists of audio products and audio electronics intended for home use including speaker systems, players, and home theaters. Home audio is usually an accessory used to enhance or support standard equipment such as TVs, projectors or music players. Due to advancements in technology, the Global Home Audio market has grown significantly.



Analysts forecast the Global Home Audio Device market will grow at a CAGR of 16.98 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Home Audio Device market is broadly classified into the following three segments based on device type:



DVD/Blu-ray Players



Home Theaters



Soundbars



Global Home Audio Device Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas and EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Home Audio Device market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



Americas



EMEA



APAC



Key Vendors



Arcelik AS



Bose Corp.



CSR plc



Harman International Industries Inc.



JVC KENWOOD Corp.



Koninklijke Philips NV



LG Electronics Inc.



Panasonic Corp.



Pioneer Corp.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sharp Corp.



Sony Corp.



Toshiba Corp.



Yamaha Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors



Altec Lansing Inc.



Atlantic Technology



AudioSource



Avnera Corp.



Boston Acoustics Inc.



Bowers & Wilkins



D&M Holdings



Definitive Technology



GoldenEar Technology



Hitachi Maxell Ltd.



KEF



Leon Speaker



Logitech International SA



MartinLogan Corp.



Monitor Audio Ltd.



Paradigm



Pinnacle Speakers



Polk Audio Inc.



Sceptre Inc.



Sonos Inc.



SpeakerCraft



Vizio Inc.



Voxx International Corp.



ZVOX Audio LLC



Key Market Driver



Wireless Streaming of Audio Content.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



High Cost of Advanced Audio Home Systems.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Growing Number of Smart Homes.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156626/global-home-audio-device-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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