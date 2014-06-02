Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Home Audio Device Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
Home audio consists of audio products and audio electronics intended for home use including speaker systems, players, and home theaters. Home audio is usually an accessory used to enhance or support standard equipment such as TVs, projectors or music players. Due to advancements in technology, the Global Home Audio market has grown significantly.
Analysts forecast the Global Home Audio Device market will grow at a CAGR of 16.98 percent over the period 2013-2018.
The Global Home Audio Device market is broadly classified into the following three segments based on device type:
DVD/Blu-ray Players
Home Theaters
Soundbars
Global Home Audio Device Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas and EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Home Audio Device market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
Arcelik AS
Bose Corp.
CSR plc
Harman International Industries Inc.
JVC KENWOOD Corp.
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Pioneer Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sharp Corp.
Sony Corp.
Toshiba Corp.
Yamaha Corp.
Other Prominent Vendors
Altec Lansing Inc.
Atlantic Technology
AudioSource
Avnera Corp.
Boston Acoustics Inc.
Bowers & Wilkins
D&M Holdings
Definitive Technology
GoldenEar Technology
Hitachi Maxell Ltd.
KEF
Leon Speaker
Logitech International SA
MartinLogan Corp.
Monitor Audio Ltd.
Paradigm
Pinnacle Speakers
Polk Audio Inc.
Sceptre Inc.
Sonos Inc.
SpeakerCraft
Vizio Inc.
Voxx International Corp.
ZVOX Audio LLC
Key Market Driver
Wireless Streaming of Audio Content.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
High Cost of Advanced Audio Home Systems.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Growing Number of Smart Homes.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156626/global-home-audio-device-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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