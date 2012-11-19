Global Home Automation Systems Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast that the number of shipments in the Global Home Automation Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 35.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce residential energy consumption. The Global Home Automation Systems market has also been witnessing the emergence of flamboyant controls. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Home Automation Systems Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Home Automation Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric Co. and Siemens Building Technologies Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., AMX Corp., Control4 Corp., GE Security Inc, Home Automation Inc., SmartHome Controls Ltd. and Vantage Controls Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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