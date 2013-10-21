Global Home Care Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Home care market is growing considerably as the number of people opting for home care services rather than medical care in hospitals is increasing day by day. Home care services are cost effective and hence mostly referred by patients. The global market for home care products is growing significantly due to increasing adoption of this trend in developed economies; however, it is expected to witness an increase in demand in developing countries in near future due to the growing awareness about home care services.



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Growing health awareness, improving standards of living, and increase in per capita income of people are some of the reasons driving the growth of home care industry. Currently, there are number of players engaged in the business of home care product manufacturing. Wide range of product availability and variation in prices is also fuelling the market growth. Packaging innovation and technological developments for better results are some other factors driving the market growth.



Despite of the economic downturn in past few years, there is a growing demand for home care products from developing markets like India and China due to tremendously growing population; however, some hard pressure consumers in US and Europe are forced to cut back.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product



- Air Care

- Bleach

- Dishwashing

- Insecticides

- Laundry Care

- Polishes

- Surface Care

- Toilet Care



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. This research report provides complete analysis of major market segments, current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years.



Report also provides analysis of technological improvements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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