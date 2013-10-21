Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Home Entertainment Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Home Entertainment Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.50 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing urbanization in developing countries. The Global Home Entertainment Equipment market has also been witnessing the development of technologically advanced home entertainment devices. However, the emergence of smartphones and other advanced products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Home Entertainment Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Home Entertainment Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., EchoStar Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Mobility Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Pace plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bose Corp., Harman International Industries, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., RCA Corp., Samsung Group, Sharp Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd., Technicolor USA Inc., and Verimatrix, Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., EchoStar Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Mobility Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Pace plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corp., Bose Corp., Harman International Industries, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., RCA Corp., Samsung Group, Sharp Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd., Technicolor USA Inc., and Verimatrix, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144644/global-home-entertainment-equipment-market-2012-2016.html



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