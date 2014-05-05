Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Home Furnishing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Home Furnishings

Home furnishings comprise furniture, household textiles, and floor coverings. Furniture is a term that refers to any kind of movable object built to support most human activities such as sleeping, eating, and sitting. It can also be used for decorative or symbolic purposes. Furniture is made from materials such as wood, plastic, and metal. Household textiles are woven cloth that is used in the home for various purposes such as carpeting, table covering, window shading, and bedding, as well as for decoration, while floor coverings are materials that are used to cover the floor.

Analysts forecast the Global Home Furnishing market will grow at a CAGR of 5.85 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Home Furnishing market can be divided into three segments: Furniture, Household Textiles, and Floor Coverings.

Global Home Furnishing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers four geographic regions, Europe, the Americas, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Home Furnishing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Europe

Americas

APAC

MEA

Key Vendors

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

IKEA Group

Macy's Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Ahold U.S.A. Inc.

Aldi Inc.

Arc Distribution South Africa Pty Ltd.

Carrefour SA

Clicks Group Ltd.

Continental China Pty Ltd.

DCM Holdings Co. Ltd.

Fred Meyer Inc.

Future Group

Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Intime Retail Group Co. Ltd.

J.C. Penny Company Inc.

J Sainsbury plc

Kingfisher plc

Leroy Merlin SA

Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.

Linens 'n Things Center Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Marks & Spencer Group plc

Metro AG

Mr. Price Group

Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.

Prestige Housewares Ltd.

Publix Super Markets Inc.

RONA Inc.

Sears Holdings Corp.

Shop Direct Group

Shoppers Stop Ltd.

SuperValu Inc.

Target Corp.

Tesco plc

TJX Companies Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc



Market Driver

Rapid Globalization.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Complexity in Supply Chain Management.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Growing Organized Retail Sector.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., IKEA Group, Macy's Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Ahold U.S.A. Inc. , Aldi Inc., Arc Distribution South Africa Pty Ltd., Carrefour SA, Clicks Group Ltd., Continental China Pty Ltd., DCM Holdings Co. Ltd. Fred Meyer Inc., Future Group, Industria de Diseo Textil SA, Intime Retail Group Co. Ltd., J.C. Penny Company Inc., J Sainsbury plc, Kingfisher plc, Leroy Merlin SA, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., Linens 'n Things Center Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc. , Marks & Spencer Group plc, Metro AG, Mr. Price Group, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Prestige Housewares Ltd. Publix Super Markets Inc., RONA Inc., Sears Holdings Corp., Shop Direct Group, Shoppers Stop Ltd., SuperValu Inc. , Target Corp., Tesco plc, TJX Companies Inc., The Kroger Co., Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153530/global-home-furnishing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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