Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Global Home Furniture and Homeware Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016 report is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together research, modelling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends, crucially providing retail sales data of products through Home Furniture and Homeware Retailers.Data sets are provided for 2006 through to 2016, with actuals being provided for 2011. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure that local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession and the following recovery period on their discretionary spending and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched.This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including how changes in consumers’ behaviour have affected the retail sector for different productcategories through Home Furniture and Homeware Retailers.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through Home Furniture and Homeware Retailers globally. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.



Key Features and Benefits

Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Books, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics,and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



Key Highlights

The topfive EU nations: the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, accounted for more than half of European retail sales through the channel in 2011. Their combined share is expected to decline by 2016, and be taken by Russia, which is expected to account for over 25% of total regional sales.



China, Japan, and India together account for over 80% of total Asia Pacific retail sales through the channel in 2011. They are expected to continue to expand the share through 2016.



