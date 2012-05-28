Global Home Improvement Launches Copper Standing Seam Roofing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- Copper roofing offers a distinguished look to any Main Line home. With centuries of use, copper roofing is a durable and long lasting (over 50 years) metal roofing material. Copper's soft properties allow the material to be easily applied to almost any surface of your roof. It’s unique ageing process will provide you with an eye-catching accent that will naturally change to a beautiful patina green. If you are looking for the "Copper Look" that won't patina over time, you can install a metallic copper color made of Galvalume instead. Galvalume is carbon steel coated in zinc and aluminium with a kynar paint finish so it won't rust, rot or fade over time. Below is a description of the copper roof properties.



Traditional Copper Roof Material



Copper metal roofs are typically fabricated using 12 ounce, 16 ounce, or 20 ounce cold rolled copper sheets. The sheets are usually limited to a width of 2 to 3 feet, and they can be either pre-formed or formed in the field into pans. Pans up to 10 feet long are considered short pans. Roofs using pans longer than 10 feet should be designed to accommodate additional movement at the ends of the pans.



Real copper roofing can be weather based on the climate and condition, this can be seen in this copper-weathering chart. Click here to view.



Galvalume Metallic Copper Roofing



Unlike traditional copper roofing, Galvalume roofing uses a kynar coated paint to achieve the copper look. This metallic paint is a premium color under the Drexel Metals metal roofing line and has tremendous reflectivity to give the appearance of a vibrant and luxurious roofing material. With a 35-year paint finish warranty; you can have the high-end look for years to come with out worrying about fading or weathering.



The one draw back to the Galvalume is that it isn’t as soft as copper, therefore cannot be curved and formed as well for applications on domes, bay and bow windows.



Lead-Coated Copper Roof Material



Lead-coated copper provides a metal for roofing and flashing, with the appearance and corrosion resistance of lead at a lower cost and significantly less weight. It also provides roofing and flashing materials whose runoff stains are compatible with white painted woodwork, light colored masonry, limestone, mortar, concrete and marble, which are particularly the more porous materials. Lead-coated copper fulfils the first objective and very nearly satisfies the second. The stains produced color range is from light to dark grey and resemble the natural atmospheric weathering of the masonry or paint.



Although copper of any gauge and temper can be lead-coated for roofing and flashing applications, lead-coated copper is generally stocked in nominal 16 and 20-ounce weights of cold rolled temper. Also, it is in sheets of 24, 30 and 36 inches wide by 96 or 120 inches long. Continuous coils are also available.



About Mainlinecontractor.com

Mainlinecontractor.com, the no. 1 Montgomery County's metal roofing installer, has announced the availability of best quality metal roofing services at affordable prices. They are the leading installer of standing seam metal roofs and metal shingle roofs. Main Line Contractor provides lifetime metal roofing solutions that will add beauty, durability, and peace of mind to any historical or contemporary home. They provide Metal Roofing, Designer Shingles, Replacement Windows and James Hardie Siding Services.

To know more visit http://www.mainlinecontractor.com/