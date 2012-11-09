Global Home Security Solutions Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Home Security Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing security concerns across the globe. The Global Home Security Solutions market has also been witnessing the transformation from a technology-driven to a consumer-driven industry. However, the lack of awareness with respect to advancements in technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Home Security Solutions Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Home Security Solutions market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bosch Security Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc. and Tyco International Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alarm.com Inc., GE Security Inc., AMX Corp., Control4 Corp., GE Security Inc., Home Automation Inc., Icontrol Networks Inc. and Siemens Building Technologies AG.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



