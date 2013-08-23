Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hospital-based EMR Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Hospital-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for advanced health monitoring systems. The Global Hospital-based EMR market has also been witnessing a high demand for cloud computing services. However, high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Hospital-based EMR Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hospital-based EMR market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp., and Siemens Healthcare Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abraxas Inc., AllMeds Inc., Allscripts Corp., AmazingCharts Inc., Aprima Medical Software Inc., Athenahealth Inc., ChartLogic Inc., CliniComp Intl, CPSI Inc., CureMD healthcare, eClinicalworks, GE Healthcare Inc., Greenway Medical Technologies Inc., Healthland Inc., Healthcare Management Systems, Medical Information Technology Inc./Meditech, and NextGen Healthcare.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp., Siemens Healthcare Ltd., Abraxas Inc., AllMeds Inc., Allscripts Corp., AmazingCharts Inc., Aprima Medical Software Inc., Athenahealth Inc., ChartLogic Inc., CliniComp Intl, CPSI Inc., CureMD healthcare, eClinicalworks, GE Healthcare Inc., Greenway Medical Technologies Inc., Healthland Inc., Healthcare Management Systems, Medical Information Technology Inc./Meditech, and NextGen Healthcare.



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