Global Hospital Information System (HIS) Market Size Study, by Component, Delivery Mode and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Executive Summary



Global Hospital Information System (HIS) Market is valued approximately at USD 20.91 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.51% over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Hospital information systems (HIS) is an extremely synchronized data structure which tapes, screens and manages hospital related activities namely, documentation, administration, scheming and finance. The rise in the occurrence of disease and disorders has led to surge in the patient cases in hospitals which has extensively burdened the management systems. For Instance: According to Disease Control and Prevention, around 100 million individuals which include both male and female population were impacted by diabetes or prediabetes by the end of the year 2017 in United States. In the present scenario, nearly 1 in 10 individuals are affected by diabetes. Also, 84.1 million American adults which is approximately 1 in 3 individuals have prediabetes. Newly diagnosed cases of type 1 & type 2 diabetes cases were registered in Youth population of United States which is positively influencing the hospital admissions and driving the growth of the market. Further, HIS enhances efficacy of the information and lowers the errors and time spent on documentation. Hospital information system is a software with a wide-range of features for recording of all financial, management and therapeutic information. The market growth is chiefly driven by growing demand to cut the excess of healthcare finances, streamline the hospitals workflow in order to advance outcomes and reduce the risk of errors. Moreover, due to some other advantages such as efficient workflow, better storage, operations streamlining, management and distribution of patient data, the demand for hospital information systems is boosting. Additionally, growth in government initiatives worldwide is also fueling the growth of the global HIS market. However, complex implementation and maintenance expenses and shortage of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Hospital Information System (HIS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established Healthcare infrastructure and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and increasing healthcare problems such as Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer and more would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hospital Information System (HIS) market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Incorporated)

McKesson Corporation

Epic systems

Siemens Healthcare

Healthland Inc

Eclipsys Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

GE Healthcare Inc.

Carestream Health



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others



By Delivery Mode:

Cloud-Based Technology

On-Premises Installation

Web-Based Technology



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Hospital Information System (HIS) Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



