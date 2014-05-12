Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Hosted Virtual Desktops

A hosted virtual desktop is a computing model where the end-user system is separated from the physical infrastructure and is accessed virtually over the end-user system using a client-server model. The system images are stored centrally at the server-end and access to the system images is provided remotely over the internet using login credentials. The computing model makes use of centralized storage space to store system images and access to end-user data is provided through applications and interfaces.

Analysts forecast the Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market will grow at a CAGR of 63.7 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market has been segmented in terms of geography and corresponding market size and forecast has been provided.

Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key Vendors

Citrix Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

VMware Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Dell Inc.

MokaFive Inc.

NComputing Inc.

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Unidesk Corp



Key Market Driver

Reduction in Application Delivery Costs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Lack of Bandwidth Support for High-density Applications.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Evolution of Cloud Computing and Cloud-based Services.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMware Inc., Dell Inc., MokaFive Inc., NComputing Inc., Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Unidesk Corp



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154136/global-hosted-virtual-desktop-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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