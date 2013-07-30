Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Analysis Research Report to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market to grow at a CAGR of 65.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce desktop infrastructure costs. The Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market has also been witnessing the evolution of cloud computing and cloud-based services. However, the requirement for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-hosted-virtual-desktop-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and VMware Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Dell Inc., Desktone Inc., MokaFive Inc., Rackspace Hosting Inc., RedHat Inc., and Unidesk Corp.



View All Related Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse Latest Published Reports -



Global Healthcare IT Market @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-healthcare-it-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Semiconductor Foundry Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-semiconductor-foundry-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Network Outsourcing Market @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-network-outsourcing-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/