Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Research 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.A hosted virtual desktop is a computing model where the end-user system is separated from the physical infrastructure and is accessed virtually over the end-user system using a client-server model. The system images are stored centrally at the server-end and access to the system images is provided remotely over the internet using login credentials. The computing model makes use of centralized storage space to store system images and access to end-user data is provided through applications and interfaces.



Analysts forecast the Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market will grow at a CAGR of 63.7 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market has been segmented in terms of geography and corresponding market size and forecast has been provided.



Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Key Vendors

- Citrix Systems Inc.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Oracle Corp.

- VMware Inc.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Dell Inc.

- MokaFive Inc.

- NComputing Inc.

- Rackspace Hosting Inc.

- Red Hat Inc.

- Unidesk Corp



Key Market Driver

- Reduction in Application Delivery Costs.



Key Market Challenge

- Lack of Bandwidth Support for High-density Applications.



Key Market Trend

- Evolution of Cloud Computing and Cloud-based Services.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?