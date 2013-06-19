New Consumer Goods research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- "Global Hotel Industry Survey 2013: Technology Initiatives and Investment Decisions" is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of respondents from leading hotel industry companies. The report includes both buyer and supplier respondents' opinions towards the current size of technology budgets in the global hotel industry and how their spending is expected to change in 2013. In addition, the report outlines the importance of technology in guest satisfaction and identifies the key technology facilities which hoteliers are providing and their customer expectations over the next 12 months. This report outlines the importance of technology initiatives that enhance operational efficiency of hotels; recognizes the key hotel service areas where the use of technology is most effective. Moreover, the report reveals the current size of hotel industry respondents' marketing budgets and what percentage of it is allotted to digital or online marketing.
Key Highlights
- Timetric's industry survey reveals that 86% and 81% of respondents from luxury hotels and other hotels state that their customers are satisfied with the existing technologies
- Buyer respondents identify 'high costs of entry or high investment' and 'integration with existing systems' as the leading barriers for implementing new technology
- Respondents from companies across all regions state that they use 'travel sites' and 'social networking sites' for recording customer feedback
- Respondents from luxury hotels expect to use 'Wi-Fi access', 'eco-friendly technology' and 'efficient energy management systems' to increase their operational efficiency and secure business in 2013
- Survey indicates that both the global hotel industry buyers' and suppliers' highlight expenditure on 'social media and networking sites' to increase in 2013
Scope
The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:
- Significance of Technology
- Annual Technology Budgets
- Change in Technology Expenditure
- Major Barriers for Implementation
- Level of Customer Satisfaction to Existing Technologies
- Channels of Customer Feedback
- Technologies for Improving Operational Efficiency in 2013
- Hoteliers Satisfaction with ROI on Technology
- Budget Allocations for Online and Digital Marketing
- Investment in Online Media Channels
- Change in Online Bookings
Reasons to Get This Report
- Project trends related to the key objectives behind use of new technology and identify its importance in the global hospitality industry
- Outlines the level of importance of hoteliers' existing technologies in customer satisfaction
- Identifies level of satisfaction of hoteliers with the ROI on technology
- Identifies the key online interfaces to record customer satisfaction
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Plaza hotel, Lifestyle Concepts Ltd, Choice Hotels International, Swisscom Hospitality Services, SMARTEQ, NH Hoteles, Expedia, SiteMinder, Peninsula Hong Kong hotel, Millennium Hotel and Resorts, Swisscom Hospitality Services, Aston Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Hotel Lauriston Court hotel, TripAdvisor, CWT, Park Hyatt Chicago, TRX, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Starwood hotels, Onity, Travelodge, 4C Hotels, Holiday Inn
