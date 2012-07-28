Recently published research from Timetric, "Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Hotel Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- "Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Hotel Industry" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how supplier media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices are set to change in the hotel industry during 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading suppliers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and investment expectations. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- China, India and Russia are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among developing countries for the hotel industry. The relatively lower levels of public debt in these regions, leading economic growth, expansion of business activities into emerging markets, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are fueling growth.
- A total of 56% of respondents expect their companies to increase their marketing expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 7% looking to decrease it.
- Overall, in the process of choosing marketing agencies, the 'ability to generate leads or setup customer meetings' is considered the most important factor by 40% of global hotel industry suppliers.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark your sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of hotel industry buyers and suppliers.
- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers in the industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Intercontinental Hotels Group, Accor, Premier Inn, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Hilton Worldwide, Travelodge Hotels Ltd, Holiday Inn Express Hotels
