Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market 2020 Research Report with Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The US Food and Drug Administration granted the first authorization for a COVID-19 at-Home Test Kit on 21 April 2020. LabCorp, the testing firm that manufactures the samples, says it will allow healthcare staff and first responder's access first. With this test, people who are qualified to collect a fluid sample can swab their nose, but they would still need to submit it to a laboratory for testing. Self-sampling sidesteps a clinician's need to conduct the study, reducing their symptomatic patient response to it. Additional personal protective equipment, which is in short supply, is also released. The trial cost $119. Those who take this exam will swirl a swab of cotton just below their nostrils. If clinicians take samples for a COVID-19 examination, they stick a swab really deep into the nose of a patient, where their nose's back reaches the top of their mouth.



According to a study performed by UnitedHealth Group and the Gates Foundation, self-administered nose swabs are just as effective as the more intrusive swabbing methods. At the end of March, the FDA started to require certain types of swabs, but the agency said they still needed to be performed under a clinician's supervision.



The key players operating within the global household COVID-19 testing market include: Scanwell Health, Everlywell, Carbon Health, BioMedomics Inc., Quidel Corporation, QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Primerdesign Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cosara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Cepheid Inc. and AlphaBiolabs Ltd. among others.



The increasing frequency of disease outbreaks is growing demand for home detection kits, which is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market. During the last month, a number of biotech companies have developed and tried to sell at-home tests, saying they can manufacture them under regulations that require accredited laboratories to develop and distribute their own tests. However, the FDA had said that any test kit that allows people to obtain their own samples at home would require more authorization. Thus, start-ups have now increased the production of such test kits. Moreover, due to lockdowns across several countries of the world, people who feel symptoms of Covid-19 are now looking for easy to use test kits. This is anticipated to drive the overall growth of the global household COVID-19 testing market. The global report on the market testing of the household COVID-19 identifies numerous market factors which are crucial for the successful functioning of the sector. Such variables are further researched and classified as such to assess whether they have a positive or negative impact on the market.



The global household COVID-19 test kit market is bifurcated on the basis of test type, serological testing, distribution channel and geography. On the basis test type, the market is divided into serological testing and molecular testing. Serological testing is further divided into ELISA Testing and microneutralization assay. The distribution channel segment is bifurcated into online and retail. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The household COVID-19 test kit market has been further segmented into respective countries. The report overall covers 20 countries and regions combined, globally.



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global household COVID-19 testing market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1 Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Type

4.1 Serological Testing

4.2. Molecular Testing



Chapter Five: Global household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Distribution Channel

5.1 Online

5.2. Retail



Chapter Six: Global household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1 North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1 North America household COVID-19 testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

7.1 1. Serological Testing

7.1 2. Molecular Testing

7.2. North America household COVID-19 testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Online

7.2.2. Retail

7.3. North America household COVID-19 testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Mexico



Chapter Eight: Europe household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1 Europe household COVID-19 testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

8.1 1. Serological Testing

8.1 2. Molecular Testing

8.2. Europe household COVID-19 testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Online

8.2.2. Retail

8.3. Europe household COVID-19 testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. UK

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1 Asia-Pacific household COVID-19 testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

9.11. Serological Testing

9.12. Molecular Testing

9.2. Asia-Pacific household COVID-19 testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Online

9.2.2. Retail

9.3. Asia-Pacific household COVID-19 testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. India

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. South Korea

9.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Ten: Latin America household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1 Latin America household COVID-19 testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

10.11. Serological Testing

10.12. Molecular Testing

10.2. Latin America household COVID-19 testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

10.2.1. Online

10.2.2. Retail

10.3. Latin America household COVID-19 testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa household COVID-19 testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1Middle East & Africa household COVID-19 testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

11.1.1. Serological Testing

11.1.2. Molecular Testing

11.2. Middle East & Africa household COVID-19 testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

11.2.1. Online

11.2.2. Retail

11.3. Middle East & Africa household COVID-19 testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

11.3.1. UAE

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia

11.3.3. Turkey

11.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis

12.11. Competition Dashboard

12.12. Company Profiles

12.12.1. Scanwell Health

12.12.1.1. Company Details

12.12.1.2. Product Portfolio

12.12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.12.1.4. Main Business Overview

12.12.1.5. News

12.12.2. Everlywell

12.12.3. Carbon Health

12.12.4. BioMedomics Inc.

12.12.5. Quidel Corporation

12.12.6. QIAGEN

12.12.7. Hologic, Inc.

12.12.8. Roche Holding AG

12.12.9. Abbott Laboratories

12.12.10. Primerdesign Ltd.

12.12.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.12.12. Cosara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

12.12.13. Cepheid Inc.

12.12.14. AlphaBiolabs Ltd.



NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.



As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.