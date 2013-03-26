Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



The global household induction cook-tops market is primarily driven by the rise in the number of working women and the increased per capita income. The growing population and the rising number of smaller households will also support the growth of the market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the market are higher initial cost and the growing preference for ovens/microwaves. The rising trend of outdoor dining and need for specialized cook-ware (magnetic ware) will however limit the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization in emerging markets and the development of novel and improved products will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global household induction cook-tops market.



This report titled “Household Induction Cook-tops (Hobs) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” provides in depth analysis, market size estimates and forecast for the period 2012 – 2018, for the household induction cook-tops market across the globe.



The induction cook-tops market is segmented and analyzed by geographical segments, categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among all the regions considered, Europe currently accounts for the largest share, with Asia Pacific catching up fast due to its robust economic growth. This report provides strategic analysis of the global market for household induction cook-tops, and the market growth forecast for the period 2012 – 2018. To aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. The market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics and industry competition.



The report also provides breakdown and review of various factors affecting the market dynamics, which are appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. In all, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global household induction cook-tops market, and provides growth estimate for the period 2012 – 2018, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.



