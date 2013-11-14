Global Human Capital Management Market Will Reach at CAGR of 10.05% in 2016 Says Industry Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Global Human Capital Management market to grow at a CAGR of 10.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the streamlining of human resource operations. The Global HCM market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based HCM solutions. However, the fragmentation of the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global HCM Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Human Capital Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Infor Global Solutions, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Kenexa Corp., Microsoft Corp., SumTotal Systems Inc., Ultimate Software, and Workday Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents -



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Revenue Segmentation

6.4 Forecast for Maintenance Revenue

6.5 Forecast for Licensing Revenue

6.6 Forecast for Subscription Revenue

6.7 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Global Human Capital Management Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

7.2 Human Capital Management Market in the Americas

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Human Capital Management Market in the EMEA Region

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Human Capital Management Market in the APAC Region

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Key Leading Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 Japan



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges



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