Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market 2011-2015

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Summary: TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global Human Growth Hormone Drug market to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in number of people suffering from growth hormone deficiency. The Global Human Growth Hormone Drug market has also been witnessing the use of human growth hormone for anti-ageing remedy. However, the reluctance of physicians to prescribe human growth hormone drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Human Growth Hormone Drug Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Human Growth Hormone Drug market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Roche Holding Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



