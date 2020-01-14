Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market (Product Type - Gardasils, Gardasil 9, and Cervarix; Indication - Cervical Cancer, Cancer, Vaginal Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, and Other Indications; Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Clinics, and Government Entities): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global human papillomavirus vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12732



Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Industry - Industry Insights



Human papillomaviruses cause several types of cancers such as anal cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, and genital warts. More than a hundred different types of human papillomavirus have been characterized. As of May 2018, 81 countries had introduced HPV into the national routine immunization schedule. Currently, three HPV vaccine sub-types are available in the market: GSK's Cervarix (HPV2), using the proprietary AS04 adjuvant, and Merck's Gardasil 9 (HPV9) and Gardasil (HPV4), both using an aluminum adjuvant.



Increasing Funding to the Immunization Programs Contribute to the Growth of the Industry



The increasing prevalence of cancer due to human papillomavirus infections drives the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018 there were around 5, 70,000 new cases of cervical cancer worldwide. The growing government initiatives for increasing awareness about the human papillomavirus vaccine and funding to the immunization programs contribute to the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. On the flip side, the high cost of vaccine manufacturing hinders the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development stimulate the innovation of novel vaccines which creates numerous opportunities for the human papillomavirus vaccine manufacturers.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/12732



Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market: Segmentation



The human papillomavirus vaccine market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication and distribution channel. The product type segment is divided into Gardasils, Gardasil 9 and Cervarix. Gardasils is expected to be dominant in the product type segment of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. On the basis of indication, the human papillomavirus vaccine market is classified into cervical cancer, anal cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, vulvar cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and others. The distribution channel segment is divided into hospitals, clinics and government entities.



Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market: Regional Insights



Geographically, North America is anticipated to be dominant in the human papillomavirus vaccine market. The rising prevalence of cancer caused due to human papillomavirus infections attributes to the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. There are around 14065 women diagnosed with cervical cancer. In addition, 71.2% of cervical cancers are attributed to human papillomavirus infections. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow in the human papillomavirus vaccine market.



Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players in the human papillomavirus market are Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi S.A.., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Nuron Biotech Inc., Eyegene Inc. The players are focusing on new product launches, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2019 Inovio's phase 3 HPV Immunotherapy was recognized as the best therapeutic vaccine at World Therapeutic Congress.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-human-papillomavirus-vaccine-market



About us



The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The fibrin sealant market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the fibrin sealant market.