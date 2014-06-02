Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

HRO refers to the outsourcing of one or more HR functions by other businesses or organizations in order to reduce labor costs and maximize efficiency. The objective of HRO is to penetrate all the HR services including HR planning, system design, and innovation, flow integration, employees' degree of satisfaction, compensation planning, training, employee relations, and planning of enterprise culture. It consists of a contractual relationship for HR services with an external provider. It also helps organizations maintain competitive advantage by recruiting, managing, and retaining talented personnel.



Analysts forecast the Global Human Resources Outsourcing market will grow at a CAGR of 12.34 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Exhibit 1: Outsourced HR Functions



Source: TechNavio Analysis



Covered in this Report



The Global Human Resources Outsourcing market consists of three segments: Consulting, Outsourcing, and Human Resources Services.



Global Human Resources Outsourcing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Human Resources Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Accenture



- Aon plc



- Automatic Data Processing Inc.



- IBM Corp.



- Randstad



Other Prominent Vendors







- Adecco



- Affiliated Computer Services Inc.



- Ceridian Corp.



- Empower Software Solutions Inc.



- Excellerate HRO Corp.



- General Outsourcing Co. Ltd.



- Mercer LLC



- NorthgateArinso UK Ltd.



- Paychex Inc.



- Pinstripe Inc.



- TriCore Inc.



Ultimate Software



Key Market Driver



- Need to Cut Operational Costs.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Disconnection from Personnel.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Emergence of Recruitment via Social Media.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156627/global-human-resource-outsourcing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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