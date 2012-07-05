Global Human Vaccines Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Human Vaccines market to reach US$57.6 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for vaccination against communicable diseases. The Global Human Vaccines Market also been witnessing the increase in awareness programs worldwide. However, emergence of vaccine-resistant viruses could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Human Vaccines Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Human Vaccines Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A. Other vendors mentioned in the report:: ALK Abello A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., MedImmune Inc., Novartis AG, Shanta Biotechnics Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., and Vaxin Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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