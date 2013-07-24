Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global HVAC Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of construction activities. The market has also been witnessing the evolution of monitoring systems and intelligent technology. However, complying with government rules and regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global HVAC Equipment Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, and Western Europe; it also covers the Global HVAC Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Carrier Corp., Ingersoll Rand plc, Johnson Controls Inc., and Lennox International Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Daikins Industries Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Nortek Inc., Paloma Industries Inc., and Siemens AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report.



Companies Mentioned



