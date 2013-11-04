Global Hyaluronic Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Global Hyaluronic Market 2012-2016



Global Hyaluronic Acid market to grow at a CAGR of 9.39 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in aging population. The Global Hyaluronic Acid market has also been witnessing the shift to shorter treatment regimens. However, the intense price competition could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Hyaluronic Acid Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hyaluronic Acid market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fidia farmaceutici SpA, Sanofi SA and Seikagaku Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Anika Therapeutics Inc., Contipro Biotech Sro, htl BIOTECHNOLOGY, Lifecore Biomedical LLC, Shandong Freda Biochem Co. Ltd, Teijin Pharma Ltd., TRB Chemedica International SA and Novozymes A/S.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global HAMarket

Market Size and Forecast

6.2 HA Market in the US

Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



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