Global Hybrid and Pure Electric Cars 2012-2022: MarketResearchReports.biz

Electric vehicles just became exciting. For 111 years, electric cars that rely only on a battery - "pure EVs" - have had a range of only 30-50 miles and the humble golf car has been the only type selling in hundreds of thousands every year. However, huge changes were announced in 2009/10. Electric vehicles are penetrating the market rapidly to constitute 35% of the cars made in 2025 - probably 25% hybrids, 10% pure EV but pure EV may be winning by then. Any motor manufacturer without a compelling line up of electric vehicles is signing its death warrant.



These changes include:



- Launch of cars that have a range of 250 miles or more in pure electric mode, including a pure EV family car made in China and plug in hybrid gasoline-electric and diesel-electric cars.

- Launch of the Toyota Prius plug in hybrid that is very attractive to over one million purchasers of the existing Prius mild hybrid and millions of others. 95% of Prius owners would buy another.

- First full production of the beautiful Tesla pure EV luxury sports car and other sports cars which silently outperform conventional equivalents.



- Large initial orders show that this can be a multibillion dollar sector of the EV car business, particularly if we include new luxury hybrids such as the gorgeous Fiskar Karma and what may result from Ferrari, Porsche and others racing to catch up.

- Lithium electric car batteries from companies such as LGChem are claimed to last at least ten years, not the more usual three years. This hugely improves the economics of all EVs with range acceptable to mainstream purchasers.

- President Obama's Stimulus Bill granted $14.4 billion for hybrids and huge sums have been allotted by other governments across the world to develop and subsidise use of EV cars to save the planet and the car industry and provide independence from dwindling oil reserves.

- Within the decade, it will be possible for some suppliers to offer hybrid cars and no price premium to conventional cars in the way that the Japanese took the Western car market by storm 20 years ago by offering excellent vehicles with most accessories thrown in free. There would then be no strong reason why anyone would want the conventional alternative.



This unique report takes a detailed look at the market size from 2012-2022 and the government support, technology and new model launches that will get it there. It assesses work on energy harvesting in vehicles from light, heat and shock absorbers, new battery technologies, fuel cells, flywheels and other advances and clarifies which really matter.



Here you can also learn which countries and companies have the most impressive and why.

The only detailed and up to date critical analysis of both pure and hybrid EV cars worldwide

Entirely researched in 2009 and 2010 and extensively updated in 2012, this report gives the only detailed and up to date critical analysis of both pure and hybrid EV cars worldwide. With over 245 pages and over 175 figures and tables including many new and detailed summaries and forecasts, it gives the future in the context of the past including the mistakes and inspired moves for over 100 years.



This report looks closely at the forceful new market drivers such as peak oil and government subsidies but it does not dwell on the well understood global warming debate that is also now driving things forward. Instead, it provides essential data useful to all investors, manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, marketing outlets, legislators and those planning financial support. Which will be the prosperous niches? What is the neglected part of leader Toyota's multibillion dollar business in EVs? Where is the action globally? Why is the geometry of the EV about to change? What about supercapacitors, supercabatteries, zinc air batteries and even transparent solar cells fixed over the windows? It is all here, provided by a global team of technical experts who have been tracking this industry for ten years and writing highly acclaimed forecasts about it.



