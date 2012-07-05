Global Hybrid Car Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Hybrid Car Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.92 percent in terms of units sold over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing global oil consumption. The Global Hybrid Car Market also been witnessing an increase in initiatives by governments to create awareness and acceptance of hybrid cars. However, the high cost of hybrid cars is acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Hybrid Car Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Hybrid Car Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV).



Key vendors dominating this market space include Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report: General Motors Co., BMW AG, and Volkswagen Group.



