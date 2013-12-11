Global Hybrid Car Market Poised to Grow Magnificently

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Global hybrid car market is exhibiting a stupendous growth over the past few years, owing to rising concern for environment protection, volatility in oil prices, government funding and upcoming rules and regulation supporting hybrid vehicles. Besides that, continuous technological up-gradations and development of supporting infrastructure is bringing a paradigm shift in overall hybrid car market on globe. Apart from countries such as US, Germany, France etc., which are already a large market for hybrid cars, emerging nations such as China, Korea, Malaysia etc. are also witnessing tremendous growth in the segment. Considering the above factors, the global CCTV market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Global Hybrid Car Market Outlook to 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 95 pages provides a comprehensive study of current market scenario and future growth prospects of hybrid car market worldwide. Our research includes analysis of different drivers and challenges coupled with potential growth areas to aid players in designing their business strategies and provide them with key insights that help them boost their profits.



The report analyzes the global hybrid car industry broken down into two major grounds viz. key markets and competition. The report studies, hybrid car market of 13 major countries covering their market scenario, sales by type & by models and recent activities by government and major players. This has helped our analysts to clearly identify and highlight the markets offering maximum opportunity for growth.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. The section covers detailed description of major hybrid car manufacturers coupled with their key financials and sales by models. Also it includes strength and weakness analysis of players to facilitate reader to gain a deeper insight into competitive scenario in the industry. In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into hybrid car industry.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Growing government support propelling global hybrid car market



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM635.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.