Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hybrid Cloud Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Hybrid Clouds

A hybrid cloud is a combination of public and private cloud computing. Hybrid cloud allows for cloud bursting in which an application runs in a private cloud and bursts to a public cloud when demand increases. Enterprises are increasingly using hybrid cloud because they may host critical applications on private clouds and applications with relatively less security concerns on the public cloud. The hybrid cloud computing help enterprises to achieve maximum usability while minimizing the degree of faults and without the need for constant Internet connectivity.

Analysts forecast the Global Hybrid Cloud market will grow at a CAGR of 30.16 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Exhibit 1: Hybrid Cloud Model



Covered in this Report

The Global Hybrid Cloud market can be segmented on the basis of delivery models into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. These are the models that provide hardware access to enterprises, software development platforms for application service providers, and software on demand for enterprises.

Global Hybrid Cloud Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hybrid Cloud market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

RackSpace Inc.

VMware Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



Atlantic.Net

BLACKIRON Data ULC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Datadirect Networks

Dell Inc.

EMC Corp.

Equinix Inc.

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

RightScale

Verizon Terremark



Market Driver

Increased Need to Reduce IT Spending.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Need to Ensure Business Continuity.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Model in SMEs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corp., RackSpace Inc., VMware Inc., Atlantic.Net , BLACKIRON Data ULC , Cisco Systems Inc., ,Datadirect Networks , Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Equinix Inc., Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., RightScale, ,Verizon Terremark



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153534/global-hybrid-cloud-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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