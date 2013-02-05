Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hydraulic Cylinder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of material handling equipment across the globe. The Global Hydraulic Cylinder market has also been witnessing the increase in outsourcing and investments in developing countries. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hydraulic Cylinder market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Weber-Hydraulik GmbH, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Metal Products Co. Inc., and Energy Manufacturing Co. Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Seabee Corp., HTI Hydraulic Technologies LLC, HDM Hydraulics LLC, XinKui Hydraulic Engineering Co. Ltd., and Micro Hydro Technic Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



