Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Analysts forecast the Global Hydraulic Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for material handling and mining equipment. The Global Hydraulic Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing outsourcing of manufacturing activities. However, the steady transition to pneumatic equipment from hydraulic equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hydraulic Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Robert Bosch GmbH, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dongyang Mechatronics Corp., and Eaton Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Kayaba Industry Company Ltd., Sauer-Danfoss Inc., Bailey International Corp., Moog Inc., Toshiba Machine Co Ltd., Parker Hannafin Corp., Commercial Hydraulics Inc., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., and Yuken Kogyo Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

