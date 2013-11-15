Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hydrocolloid Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Hydrocolloid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for healthy and natural food products. The Global Hydrocolloid market has also been witnessing increasing demand for confectionery products. However, the threat of ingredients and raw material contamination could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Hydrocolloid Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Hydrocolloid market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cargill Inc., CP Kelco, Danisco A/S, FMC Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Hispanagar S.A., and Jungbunzlauer.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146320/global-hydrocolloid-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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