New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Hydrocolloids market was valued at USD 8,618.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13,681.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The primary reason behind the demand of hydrocolloids in foods is their ability to alter the rheology of food systems. This involves two basic characteristics of food systems that is, flow behavior (viscosity) and solid mechanical property (texture). The alteration of composition and/or thickness of food systems help to transform its receptive properties. Therefore hydrocolloids are used as a vital food additive to perform particular objectives. There are several hydrocolloids that belong to the category of permitted food additive in many nations, and this is one of the factors which boost the market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Hydrocolloids market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hydrocolloids industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Ingredion(US), Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), Darling Ingredients (US), and Kerry (Ireland) and others.



The Hydrocolloids industry is segmented into:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



Gelatin

Xanthan Gum

Carrageenan

Alginates

Pectin

Guar Gum

Gum Arabic

Carboxy Methyl

Cellulose, Agar



Locust Bean Gum



Function Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



Thickening

Gelling

Stabilizing

Others



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



Botanical

Microbial

Animal

Seaweed

Synthetic



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical



Regional Outlook of Hydrocolloids Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Hydrocolloids market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview



Manufacturers Profiles



Global Hydrocolloids Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Global Hydrocolloids Market Analysis by Regions



North America Hydrocolloids by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Europe Hydrocolloids by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Asia-Pacific Hydrocolloids by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



South America Hydrocolloids by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloids by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Global Hydrocolloids Market Segment by Type



Global Hydrocolloids Market Segment by Application



Hydrocolloids Market Forecast (2020-2027)



Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers



Research Findings and Conclusion



Appendix



