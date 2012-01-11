New Energy market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Hydrogen Generation Market by Merchant & Captive Type, Distributed & Centralized Generation, Application & Technology - Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- Hydrogen has number of applications from chemical processing, petroleum recovery and refining, metal production and fabrication, aerospace, and fuel cells. The sectors which impose the largest demand for hydrogen are petroleum refinery and ammonia production while automotive fuel is an emerging sector with huge potential in the future. Hydrogen can be generated by the company itself which is utilizing it and can also be purchased from hydrogen producers (other company). The former one called the captive production while later one is known as merchant production.
Market size of global hydrogen production is estimated to 53 million metric tons in 2010, in which 12% is shared by merchant hydrogen and rest with captive production. With decreasing sulfur level in petroleum products, lowering crude oil quality and rising demand of hydrogen operated fuel cell applications, global hydrogen production volume is forecasted to grow by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2011 - 2016. Hydrogen production market in terms of value is estimated to be $82.6 billion in 2010.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Hydrogen is either produced centrally or on-site. On-site generation (also known as distributed generation) eliminates number of problems associated with transportation and delivery and thus market for on-site generation system is growing significantly. Also, in recent years, small scale on-site generation option has become more lucrative since new on-site hydrogen generation technologies offering low cost when compared to delivered merchant hydrogen. When hydrogen is produced using a centralized plant, it has to be delivered to the point of consumption by various delivery modes such as pipeline, cylinders, trailers, etc.
For large quantities, pipelines are the preferred option. Although pipeline delivery is cheaper compared to packaged options like trailers in long term, but it can only be economically justified when quantity is sufficiently high. Pipelines require significant initial investment and thus preferred when sales are high. On the other hand, cylinders are used for small quantities and hence preferred by industries such as glass manufacturing, metal production and fabrication, food processing, electronics etc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Fuel Cell Market by Technology, Application, Type, Geography, Fuel, Installation, Trends and Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Top & Emerging Bio-Fuel Markets by Technology, Feedstocks, Regulations, Pricing & Commercialization Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- The Future of Clean Technology Markets to 2020-Market Forecasts, Deal Analysis and Investment Opportunities
- Solar Power Market by PV, CSP Technologies by Installations, Price, Cost, Trade Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Nuclear Energy Market to 2020 - Technological Innovations, New Safety Measures and Uptake in Asia Pacific to Shape Future Development
- Biomass Power in Thailand, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power in Austria, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Biogas Power in the United Kingdom (UK), Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Renewable Energy Investment Trends in Emerging Nations - Capacity & Generation, Deal Value & Volume, Comparative Analysis to 2020
- Biomass Power in the United Kingdom (UK), Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles