London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The surveying and mapping market consists of sales of surveying and mapping services by entities that provide surveying and mapping services. Surveying and mapping involve measurement of the earth's surface including the sea floor, layout and measurement of project facilities, and preparation of maps.



The surveying and mapping market is segmented by type of service and by geography.



By Service Type- The surveying and mapping market can be segmented by service type into

a) Hydrographic Surveying

b) Cadastral Surveying

c) Topographic Surveying

d) Other Land Surveying Services



Other land surveying services had the highest growth rate of nearly 5.7% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing use of land surveying services such as geospatial mapping services, geographic information system (GIS) base mapping services, geodetic surveying services, construction surveying services, cartographic surveying services, and aerial surveying services in the rapidly growing construction industries globally.



Major trends influencing the surveying and mapping market include:



Laser Scanning & Modeling - Companies are increasingly adopting 3D laser scanning technology to reduce the overall risks and project costs involved in surveying and mapping. 3D laser scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. The scanners capture the exact shape and size of the physical object as a 3-dimensional representation in the digital world.



End-To-End Data Systems - Companies in the surveying and mapping market are increasingly offering simple, flexible, and robust end-to-end data solutions to the customers. The threat of security breach of cloud-based data is increasing the demand for end-to-end data solutions. Going forward, surveyors are expected to adapt end-to-end data systems for the growing amount of detailed data from advanced 3D and BIM technologies. Surveying and mapping companies are expected to significantly increase investments in secured and flexible data systems.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for surveying and mapping, accounting for almost 35.2% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest-growing regions in this market.



Major competitors of Global Surveying And Mapping Services Market are Secom Group, Fugro N.V., AECOM, Stantec Inc., Mott MacDonald.



