Global Hydroponics Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth & Major Policies Report and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on "Hydroponics Market (Type - Aggregate Systems, and Liquid Systems; Crop Type - Vegetables, Fruits, and Flowers; Equipment - HVAC, LED Grow Light, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling, and Control Systems): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global hydroponics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is floating adoption of vertical farming. The vertical hydroponic farm produces ultra-fresh and highly - nutritious crops. Crops are grown vertically as a means of optimizing space, maximizing yields, reducing waste and producing nutritious plants. Vertical farming is on the rise across the globe. The latest addition is in London "Square Mile Farms" have set up in Paddington Central, London's busy work and social hub.



Segments of the Global Hydroponics Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydroponics market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by type (aggregate systems and liquid systems), by crop type (vegetables, fruits and flowers), by equipment (HVAC, LED grow light, irrigation systems, material handling and control systems) and by region. Majority of the growers are adopting liquid systems as they show higher productivity. Furthermore, liquid systems are used extensively for lettuce and tomato production.



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Europe is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period



Europe is the largest revenue making region for the hydroponics market owing to its advanced hydroponics techniques in smart greenhouse horticulture. The European market is dominated by countries such as France, the Netherlands, and Spain. The Netherlands is the largest producer of hydroponics crops and is expected to remain the same for the next years. With the growing awareness of consumers about the quality difference in greenhouse-grown vegetables, the demand for hydroponics culture is surging in Europe. The major vegetable and fruit crops that are grown using hydroponics in European countries include, cucumber, tomatoes, roses, and peppers among others.



Top Market Players of the Global Hydroponics Market



The key players featured in the report are American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Controls, Bright Farms, Circle Fresh Farms, Hydrofarm, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Lumigrow, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Pegasus Agritech, and Terra Tech. BrightFarms Irvington, NY is expanding with three greenhouse farms in Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina, breaking ground in each location by the end of 2019 to start production in spring 2020.



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About Us



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hydroponics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the hydroponics.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.